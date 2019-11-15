4 arrested in prescription fraud in Muskoka: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested after pharmacies in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge reported fraud prescriptions being submitted between Wednesday and Thursday, OPP say.

According to police, the fraudsters were successful in obtaining hundreds of prescription opioids.

Pharmacists and police reached out to other pharmacies in the area, officers say, and shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, a suspect was recognized by staff at a Huntsville pharmacy while attempting to submit a prescription.

Police were called, officers say, and the suspect attempted to get into a waiting vehicle but was arrested before he could get in.

The vehicle fled but was stopped a short distance away, and three occupants in the vehicle were arrested, OPP say.

Ali Khatib, 23, and Zakaria Elmi, 24, both from Mississauga, were charged with use, deals and acts on a forged document, trafficking a Schedule I substance, fraud under $5,000, personation with intent, obstructing a peace officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, according to police.

Khatib was also charged with failure to comply with recognizance.

Officers say Christopher Oyawale, 24, from Toronto, is charged with use, deals and acts on a forged document, trafficking a Schedule I substance, fraud under $5,000, dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Lastly, Twuan McNeil, 23, from North York, was charged with use, deals and acts on a forged document, trafficking a Schedule I substance, fraud under $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police add.

All of the accused appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Friday for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

