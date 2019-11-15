Menu

Money

Kenney defends top adviser’s trips to London, says aide often kicks in own cash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2019 4:27 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 4:28 pm
Opposition accuses UCP staffer of spending thousands on questionable trips
Nov. 13: The NDP is accusing the premier's top advisor or spending $45,000 on trips with no obvious purpose. Jason Kenney's office is not apologizing; instead, pointing out the staffer was doing what the NDP didn't. Fletcher Kent reports.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is defending his top adviser’s four recent trips to London to promote the province, adding that David Knight Legg often kicks in his own money.

READ MORE: UCP top adviser billed taxpayers $45,000 in expenses, including luxury London hotel stays: NDP

Kenney says Alberta is lucky to have someone with Legg’s internationally recognized business acumen working to grow its economy.

The premier was responding to criticism from the Opposition NDP, which reported earlier this week that Legg’s London trips cost taxpayers almost $19,000.

READ MORE: Premier Jason Kenney spent $16K to fly premiers to Saskatoon after Calgary Stampede event

The government says Legg was working to advance Alberta’s economy on everything from energy to high-tech. It declined to give details, citing professional confidences and concern that those companies would then be targeted by anti-energy groups.

The NDP has asked the auditor general to investigate, saying it’s important to make sure that Kenney’s office is following travel rules and that taxpayers are getting value for money.

READ MORE: Alberta budget 2019 includes cuts to cities, civil servants, universities

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsJason KenneyAlberta economyAlberta UCPTaxpayer DollarsDavid Knight Leggexpensive triplondon tripspolitical traveltop adviser
