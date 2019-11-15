Kenney defends top adviser’s trips to London, says aide often kicks in own cash

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is defending his top adviser’s four recent trips to London to promote the province, adding that David Knight Legg often kicks in his own money.

Kenney says Alberta is lucky to have someone with Legg’s internationally recognized business acumen working to grow its economy.

The premier was responding to criticism from the Opposition NDP, which reported earlier this week that Legg’s London trips cost taxpayers almost $19,000.

The government says Legg was working to advance Alberta’s economy on everything from energy to high-tech. It declined to give details, citing professional confidences and concern that those companies would then be targeted by anti-energy groups.

The NDP has asked the auditor general to investigate, saying it’s important to make sure that Kenney’s office is following travel rules and that taxpayers are getting value for money.

