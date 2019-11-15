Menu

Crime

Purple fentanyl, meth, replica guns seized in Deseronto following OPP search

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 2:38 pm
Lennox and Addington OPP seized drugs, replica guns and from a Deseronto home on Thursday.
Lennox and Addington OPP

Lennox and Addington OPP say officers arrested three people and seized drugs and replica guns from a home in Deseronto on Thursday.

Insp. Scott Semple of the Lennox and Addington OPP said he was concerned about what officers found in the residence.

Police say officers seized replica firearms, purple fentanyl, 32 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including filled syringes.

READ MORE: 4 people charged in connection to suspected drug overdose in Odessa, OPP say

As a result of a search warrant executed at the home, OPP arrested 32-year-old Brittany Burns, of Loyalist Township, 34-year-old Melissa Matchim, of Kingston, and 32-year-old Nathan Elliott, of Deseronto. All three have been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of drug possession.

Burns and Elliott were also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement
Lennox and Addington OPP
Lennox and Addington OPP Lennox and Addington OPP
Lennox and Addington OPP
Lennox and Addington OPP

Semple said a seizure like the one conducted by Lennox and Addington OPP on Thursday “serves to disrupt the supply chain and identify groups of individuals that are in need of help.”

He added an invitation to the public to report similar illegal activity to OPP in the future, saying it has the possibility to save lives.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Four people facing trafficking charges after two police raids in Napanee

“Illicit drug use is taking the lives of Ontario residents daily,” Semple wrote in an email statement. “The potential use of replica firearms additionally introduces another measure of danger for the general public. The police count on the assistance of the public to report concerns of illicit drug use and trafficking in our community.”

