4 people charged in connection to suspected drug overdose in Odessa, OPP say

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged four people in connection to a suspected drug overdose that claimed the life of Krista Lin Corcoran.

The OPP did so under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) according to a press release.

On Oct. 31, police were called to a home on Main Street in Odessa, where the 30-year-old victim was found unresponsive, according to the OPP.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the the scene.

A search warrant was executed on Nov. 8, at a home on Westdale Avenue in Kingston.

Three people, including two women and one man were arrested and charged with drug related offences, police say.

The OPP say they are still looking for a fourth person.

According to the release, 25-year-old, Chelsea Hilliard-Bienias, 46-year-old, Benjamin Perry Bienias, and 47-year-old Lisa Marie Hartwick of Kingston have all been charged with the following charges:

possession of a Schedule 1 substance (Fentanyl)

possession of a Schedule 1 substance (Fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking, both contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Perry Bienias was also charged with two counts of possession of Schedule 1 substances for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl and Methamphetamine) all contrary to the CDSA.

OPP say Hilliard-Bienas and Hartwick were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on Dec. 19.

Perry-Bienias was held in custody for a bail hearing on Nov. 9.

Police also say that an arrest warrant has been issued for the fourth person, 32-year-old, Brody Brian Whan, for two counts of Trafficking a Schedule 1 substance (Fentanyl and Methamphetamine) contrary to the CDSA. Whan has no fixed address according to the OPP.

OPP stated that trafficking in opioids is a very serious offence and that dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and could kill.

Police went on to say that they would like to remind everyone there is no safe use of illegal drugs.

Detective Inspector Acay said: “while we are all aware of the lethal dangers of Fentanyl and other drugs, the more that we can do as a community to combat the distribution of these dangerous substances, the better it is for us all.”

OPP say that the investigation continues with the assistance of the police services in both Belleville and Kingston.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police. If people wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com.

