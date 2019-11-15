Elizabeth May calls out Jason Kenney: ‘There is no planet called Alberta’

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May made her position on the western separation movement and Jason Kenney’s approach to climate change very clear while speaking in Ottawa on Friday.

May was answering media questions following her meeting with Justin Trudeau, as the prime minister tries to find common ground with opposition leaders.

The Liberals will return to Parliament in December with a minority government, where the Green party will hold three seats in the House. Alberta will be represented by 33 Conservative MPs and one New Democrat MP.

May was asked about anger in the west and the separation movement.

“Jason Kenney and western separatists will have to recognize there is no planet called Alberta. Tweet This

“They can separate — which I don’t think they will and I don’t think there’s much appetite for — but we’re all on the same planet,” May said.

“The biosphere is going to go into meltdown. Alberta is not exempt. Alberta’s already experienced the Fort McMurray wildfires; Alberta’s already experienced the Calgary floods; Alberta is experiencing the rapid retreat of glaciers.”

May said there is power in taking an honest and science-based approach to climate change, saying that’s what earned her party one million votes from Canadians across the country.

“We have got to really talk to other premiers who don’t grasp this in a way that respects their intelligence — Jason Kenney is plenty intelligent, so he has to be able to understand the science,” she said. “The discussions have to be grounded in, ‘What does this mean if we continue down the path that says fossil fuels have an economic future?’

“Fossil fuels have no economic future and they are a threat to our survival. We have to go off fossil fuels.” Tweet This

“This is not the first time that economies has had to face this in Canada,” she said, citing the shutdown of asbestos mines in Quebec.

“Economically, that was the reason the federal government defended asbestos for decades after we knew it was a killer.”

Global News has reached out to Premier Kenney’s office for comment. This article will be updated once a response is received.

In a speech to the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors, Kenney reiterated his government’s support of the industry.

“At least here in Alberta, you have a government that has your back, that will fight without relent for the future of the women and men who work in Alberta’s oil and gas sector,” the premier said. Tweet This

“I also want you to understand that we are not isolated. We are not alone. We have the significant majority of the provinces and territories in Canada who agree with us on the urgent need for responsible resource development,” Kenney said in the speech, which was shared on his Facebook page.

May said she spoke with Trudeau about some ways to address frustration in Western Canada and some things the federal government could do to address western alienation.

“I think it would be useful to add up all the federal subsidies that went to creating the oilsands in the first place so that it’s very clear to Albertans that this is not just a project of their own government or their own industry, but was massively subsidized by the federal taxpayer.

“We’re in this together, in other words,” May added. “We have a lot of toxic liabilities from abandoned and orphaned wells.

“They [Alberta governments] have to carry these liabilities on the books. I did suggest to the prime minister that there might be a role for the federal government in the cleanup of toxic sites which would have an immediate impact on helping the budget of the province of Alberta.”