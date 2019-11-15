Man withdraws large sum of money, then allegedly robbed by bank teller

Send this page to someone via email

A man withdrew a large sum of money only to become a victim of a home invasion on Monday, police allege.

A bank teller has since been arrested by Bel Air, Md., police in connection to the alleged attempted robbery.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office shared a mugshot of the man arrested, writing that officials responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a burglary.

The report states that the alleged criminal rang the bank client’s doorbell and forced his way inside. The 78-year-old victim was assaulted until another resident, a 57-year-old woman, intervened.

“At that time, the suspect ran upstairs, and the second resident ran to a nearby home to call police. The suspect fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival,” the statement continues.

Emergency responders tended to the needs of the woman, while the man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview after suffering what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is reportedly being treated for a broken leg, a bruised orbital area, two loose teeth and heart issues following the assault.

Officials canvassed the area with a K9 Unit without any luck of finding the reported perpetrator.

Police officers were unable to locate the suspect until they connected the large-sum withdrawal to a specific bank teller.

Their suspect was identified as 19-year-old Nathan Michael Newell. He was arrested at the bank on Nov. 13 and charged with home invasion, robbery, first and third-degree burglary, and first- and second-degree assault.

Charging documents obtained by the publication reportedly state that Newell told police he was tired of working two jobs and wanted to get his own apartment.

Michael MacPherson, president and CEO of Freedom Federal Credit Union, released a statement to The Baltimore Sun regarding their former employee, Newell.

“We are shocked and appalled to hear of the events that led to the assault and injury of a longtime member of our credit union,” the statement began. “I can confirm that Nathan Newell, an employee of the credit union, was arrested at our Fountain Green branch, and charged for his involvement in this case.”

“The employee was with the credit union for less than nine months. Once charges were filed, the employee was immediately terminated … Our procedures met all federal and state regulations, including rigorous background checks, credit checks, state, federal and national criminal records checks, and previous employment verification.”

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler called the situation “a reverse bank robbery.”

According to District Court of Maryland documents, Newell is currently being held at Harford County Detention Center without bail.

Past court documents show the man had a history of traffic violations, from speeding to driving with a suspended licence.

