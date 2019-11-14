Menu

Crime

Person seriously injured in Paris, Ont. home invasion dies in hospital: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 14, 2019 2:14 pm
.
. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

One person seriously injured in a violent home invasion in Paris, Ont. late last month has died in hospital, provincial police say.

Brant OPP were called for a break and enter at a residence along Ivy Crescent in the small town, located northwest of Brantford, Ont., on Oct. 27 around 2:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers located an elderly couple who lived at the home, suffering from unspecified injuries. The couple told investigators that a man had broken in and assaulted them. Both were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, police said.

On Nov. 11, one of the victims passed away in hospital, police said. A post-mortem was conducted Nov. 13 in Hamilton to determine a cause.

An 18-year-old male was taken into custody in relation to the incident, charged with aggravated assault and other offences. He remains in custody and was set to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said a Brant OPP officer was injured during the arrest, but provided no further details.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

