Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect facing multiple charges following Paris home invasion: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 11:55 am
Updated November 5, 2019 12:01 pm
OPP say a man broke into a Paris home and assaulted it's occupants on Oct. 27.
OPP say a man broke into a Paris home and assaulted it's occupants on Oct. 27. Global News File

Provincial police say they’ve made an arrest connected to a violent home invasion that happened in Paris, a small town northwest of Brantford, Ont., last Wednesday.

OPP in Brant County say officers were called to a residence on Ivy Crescent on Oct. 27 around 2:30 a.m. after a report of a break and enter.

READ MORE: OPP searching for Peter Elliott, a ‘potentially dangerous’ man last seen in London

Upon arrival, police discovered a victim with serious injuries. The occupants told investigators a man broke in and assaulted them.

An 18-year-old from Brant County is facing six charges related to break and enter, aggravated assault, and mischief.

Pregnant Florida woman uses AR-15 to foil home invasion
Pregnant Florida woman uses AR-15 to foil home invasion
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial Policeparis ontarioassault in brant countyassault in parisassault ivy crescentbreak-in brant countybreak-in ivy crescentbreak-in parishome invasion in paris ontariohome invasion ivy crescentpolice in paris ontario
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.