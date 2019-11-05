Suspect facing multiple charges following Paris home invasion: OPP

Provincial police say they’ve made an arrest connected to a violent home invasion that happened in Paris, a small town northwest of Brantford, Ont., last Wednesday.
OPP in Brant County say officers were called to a residence on Ivy Crescent on Oct. 27 around 2:30 a.m. after a report of a break and enter.
Upon arrival, police discovered a victim with serious injuries. The occupants told investigators a man broke in and assaulted them.
An 18-year-old from Brant County is facing six charges related to break and enter, aggravated assault, and mischief.
