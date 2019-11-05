Menu

Crime

OPP searching for ‘potentially dangerous’ man last seen in London

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 5, 2019 9:29 am
Peter Elliott, 61, of Central Elgin.
Elgin County OPP

Elgin County OPP are asking for public assistance as they seek a man who was last seen in London, Ont., on Nov. 1.

Peter Elliott, 61, of Central Elgin, is described as a five-foot-10 man weighing 254 pounds.

Police said he has long black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage sweater and a pair of glasses.

READ MORE: Man arrested after allegedly lunging at London police officer with knife

A warrant is out for Elliott’s arrest, but police have not said why.

Elliott is considered potentially dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

