Kingston police investigating armed bank robbery in city’s west end

Kingston police were called to a west end bank on Tuesday to investigate a robbery.
The incident took place at the CIBC at the corner of Gardiners Road at Taylor Kidd Boulevard.
Det. Sgt. Jay Finn says a suspect approached two tellers with a gun at 12:30 p.m. and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect fled east on Taylor Kidd Boulevard in a Toyota Crossover.
Bank customers told Global News only the automated bank machines are in service as police conduct the investigation.
One employee returning from lunch who missed the robbery said the bank was extremely busy on Tuesday after the bank’s closure on Monday for Remembrance Day.
More to come.
COMMENTS