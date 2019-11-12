Kingston police investigating armed bank robbery in city’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police were called to a west end bank on Tuesday to investigate a robbery.

The incident took place at the CIBC at the corner of Gardiners Road at Taylor Kidd Boulevard.

Det. Sgt. Jay Finn says a suspect approached two tellers with a gun at 12:30 p.m. and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled east on Taylor Kidd Boulevard in a Toyota Crossover.

Police say an armed robbery took place at 12:30pm. A suspect approached 2 tellers with a gun & made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Suspect fled east on Taylor Kidd & is described as a Black Male wearing a black coat driving a Toyota crossover. Suspect pictures to come. pic.twitter.com/M2U8PJhYrO — Jonna Semple (@CKWS_Jonna) November 12, 2019

Bank customers told Global News only the automated bank machines are in service as police conduct the investigation.

One employee returning from lunch who missed the robbery said the bank was extremely busy on Tuesday after the bank’s closure on Monday for Remembrance Day.

More to come.