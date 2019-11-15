Menu

Crime

Peterborough man faces multiple credit card fraud charges

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 2:23 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of fraudulent use of credit cards.
The Canadian Press

A Peterborough man is facing several fraud charges in connection to the reported theft of credit cards last month.

Peterborough Police Service says between Oct. 8 and 9, an unknown person entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a credit card.

Police determined the credit card was later used at convenience stores on Hunter Street East, King Street and McDonnel Street.

On Oct. 24, police received an online report from another complainant detailing the theft of bank cards from her vehicle. Those cards were then used several times at a convenience store on Hunter Street East, police said.

Through the investigation, police identified a suspect and contacted the individual.

On Nov. 10, police say the suspect turned himself in at the police station.

Jett John Burton, 24, of Parkhill Road West, is charged with four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 26.

