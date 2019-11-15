Guelph man charged in poppy donation box theft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a Guelph man has been arrested following a poppy donation box theft north of the Royal City.

The box was reported stolen on Nov. 5 from a restaurant in Palmerston, which is about 60 kilometres northwest of Guelph.

Police said a man walked up to the counter at around 5:40 a.m. and grabbed the donation box off the counter before leaving.

He returned to steal a second box later in the day but was unsuccessful, OPP said in a news release on Friday.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 8 after an employee at the Main Street West restaurant called the police to report that the suspect had returned.

Police said the suspect allegedly gave officers a false name while being arrested, but he was recognized from another investigation in a neighbouring community.

The stolen cash from the restaurant’s poppy box was not recovered, but police say they found a replica handgun and marijuana while searching him.

Thomas Cunningham of Guelph faces a number of charges, including theft, breaching probation, obstructing police and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.