Crime

Man arrested after Toronto’s Old City Hall cenotaph vandalized following Remembrance Day

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 9:41 am
Toronto police say they became aware of the vandalism around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Toronto police say they became aware of the vandalism around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. Global News

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after the Old City Hall cenotaph was vandalized the day after Remembrance Day.

The words “Ye broke faith with us” were spray-painted across the front and side of the monument, located at Bay and Queen streets, sometime Tuesday morning, police said.

The phrase appears to reference the line, “If ye break faith with us who die,” in the last stanza of John McCrae’s poem, “In Flanders Fields.”

READ MORE: Toronto police investigating after Old City Hall cenotaph vandalized day after Remembrance Day

Wreaths and poppies were still at the base of the monument from the Remembrance Day ceremony the day before.

The incident drew wide condemnation, including from Mayor John Tory and Premier Doug Ford.

“It’s disgraceful and unacceptable that someone would deface a public monument,” Tory said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s never any excuse for this kind of vandalism.”

Ford called the incident “disgusting” and “shameful.”

Toronto’s Old City Hall Cenotaph vandalized
Toronto’s Old City Hall Cenotaph vandalized

The vandalism was cleaned off the monument later in the day Tuesday.

On Friday, police said Toronto resident Thomas Christian Zaugg, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

With files from Oriena Vuong

