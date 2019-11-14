Eskimos’ defence up to the challenge of facing Tiger-Cats’ high-octane offence

Send this page to someone via email

During last Sunday’s CFL East Semi-Final win, Edmonton Eskimos defensive back Josh Johnson recorded three interceptions, including two in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.

Johnson became the first Eskimos defender to record three interceptions since Oscar Kruger back in 1959. While the feat is impressive, Johnson says the page has been turned and the focus now is on the East Final on Sunday and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“We’ve kind of moved past it, we’re thinking about Hamilton now,” Johnson said.

“That was a great accomplishment, to be able to do it, but at the end of the day, we still have business and we’re looking forward to playing Hamilton.” Tweet This

Standing in the way of the Eskimos’ first Grey Cup appearance since 2015 is the CFL’s best team in the Tiger-Cats, who finished the regular season with the league’s best record at 15-3 and were undefeated at Tim Hortons Field, going 9-0.

Edmonton linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox says the task on Sunday will be a difficult one.

“This is one of the best teams in the league, if not the best team, I think,” Santos-Knox said. “We’re taking them very seriously. They show a lot of different looks.

“There’s a reason why they’re undefeated at home, so that’s another thing we have to try and do is beat the team that’s undefeated at home. A lot is lined up for us to do it and we’ve just got to go and take advantage of it.”

Listen below: Eskimos linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox says he has a lot respect for how good of a team the Tiger-Cats have.

The Tiger-Cats ranked first in the regular season in average points scored per game (30.6), average offensive points scored (28.2), net offence (395.8), passing yards (313.3) and finished fourth in rushing yards (100.4).

Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks is the Eastern nominee for the CFL Most Outstanding Player award after leading the league in receiving yards with 1,550 and scoring 16 touchdowns, which also led the CFL.

Dane Evans is the quarterback for the Tiger-Cats and owns a 9-2 record as a starter since taking over for Jeremiah Masoli, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in late July.

In 11 games, Evans passed for 3,752 yards throwing 21 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

What the Eskimos’ defence does best is pressure the quarterback. They tied for the CFL lead in sacks in the regular season with 56.

Santos-Knox says pressure on Evans will be a key factor for the Eskimos’ defence.

“We’re going to try and get after him [and] we’re going to bring the pressure,” Santos-Knox. “We hear a lot of people saying he’s a rookie quarterback, but look at what he’s done this year, he’s not a rookie anymore.

“He’s played so many games before. He’s an experienced guy out there so we’ve got to try and disrupt him and frustrate him as much as we can.” Tweet This

The last word will go to linebacker Don Unamba, who is a former Tiger-Cat and knows their offence very well. He says they are good but they are not unbeatable either.

“They have some quick and fast guys and they have some playmakers, but from what I’ve seen of film, it’s not as complex as people think,” Unamba said. “You just have to make your key [plays] and just go run fast and play smart football.”

Listen below: Eskimos linebacker Don Unamba believes the defence is capable of slowing the Tiger-Cats offence down.

After missing practice on Wednesday, Eskimos offensive lineman Colin Kelly returned to practice on Thursday.

Kickoff for the East Final from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday is at 11 a.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kickoff starting at 9:30 a.m.