Canada

Alberta Opposition calls for auditor general to review travel spending by Kenney’s office

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2019 4:41 pm
Opposition accuses UCP staffer of spending thousands on questionable trips
WATCH ABOVE: The NDP is accusing the premier's top advisor or spending $45,000 on trips with no obvious purpose. Jason Kenney's office is not apologizing; instead, pointing out the staffer was doing what the NDP didn't. Fletcher Kent reports.

The Opposition in Alberta is asking the auditor general to review travel spending by Premier Jason Kenney’s office in light of several trips to London by one of his advisers.

NDP ethics critic Heather Sweet says it’s time the auditor review whether Kenney’s office is following rules for authorizing such travel, and whether such trips are getting value for the money spent.

The NDP revealed on Wednesday that David Knight-Legg, the premier’s principal adviser, has in recent months made four trips to London at a total cost of almost $19,000.

READ MORE: UCP top adviser billed taxpayers $45,000 in expenses, including luxury London hotel stays: NDP

Kenney’s office says Knight-Legg has been working to attract investment in areas that include energy and high tech, and his expenses are reasonable given the high cost of staying in London.

The office declined to give details of Knight-Legg’s meetings, citing corporate confidences and the possibility that doing so might tip off opponents of Alberta’s energy industry.

READ MORE: Premier Jason Kenney spent $16K to fly premiers to Saskatoon after Calgary Stampede event

Sweet says more information is necessary to justify Knight-Legg’s spending, which totals $45,000 since he was hired in May at an annual salary of $194,000.

Notley grills Kenney over $16,000 chartered flight on taxpayers’ dime
Notley grills Kenney over $16,000 chartered flight on taxpayers’ dime
© 2019 The Canadian Press
