Politics

Alberta government announces its ‘energy war room’ will be launching soon

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 4:58 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Energy for Alberta Sonya Savage, right, prepare to appear at the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 at the Senate of Canada Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 2, 2019. Environmental groups targeted by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney are shrugging off the new government's promised $30-million "war room" to fight criticisms of the province's energy industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Alberta’s energy war room is now on a legal footing and will soon be up and running.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage told the legislature the war room is now incorporated and will be formally titled the Canadian Energy Centre.

Savage says the centre will focus on improving the reputation of Alberta’s oil and gas sector and challenging those it believes are delivering misinformation.

She announced it will be run by Tom Olsen, a former journalist and a United Conservative candidate in the last election.

She says the centre will create its own content, work with stakeholders, analyze data and have a rapid response unit to challenge perceived misinformation in real time.

The $30-million centre is part of what Premier Jason Kenney has termed a “fight-back” strategy against those he says are unfairly denigrating the industry and contributing to the landlocking of Alberta’s non-renewable resources.

READ MORE: Environmental groups say Premier Jason Kenney’s ‘war room’ threats won’t distract them

 

The province has also launched a $2.5-million public inquiry into foreign funding of anti-oil advocacy groups.

‘The goal of the energy war room is to tell the truth’: Kenney
'The goal of the energy war room is to tell the truth': Kenney
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Jason KenneyAlberta EnvironmentAlberta energyUnited ConservativeEnergy war roomSonya SavageAlberta Energy War Roomcanadian energy centre
