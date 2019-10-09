Alberta government announces its ‘energy war room’ will be launching soon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s energy war room is now on a legal footing and will soon be up and running.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage told the legislature the war room is now incorporated and will be formally titled the Canadian Energy Centre.

Savage says the centre will focus on improving the reputation of Alberta’s oil and gas sector and challenging those it believes are delivering misinformation.

She announced it will be run by Tom Olsen, a former journalist and a United Conservative candidate in the last election.

She says the centre will create its own content, work with stakeholders, analyze data and have a rapid response unit to challenge perceived misinformation in real time.

The $30-million centre is part of what Premier Jason Kenney has termed a “fight-back” strategy against those he says are unfairly denigrating the industry and contributing to the landlocking of Alberta’s non-renewable resources.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has also launched a $2.5-million public inquiry into foreign funding of anti-oil advocacy groups.

1:06 ‘The goal of the energy war room is to tell the truth’: Kenney ‘The goal of the energy war room is to tell the truth’: Kenney