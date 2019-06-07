Jason Kenney to reveal details of UCP’s energy war room

Albertans can expect to hear more about the UCP government‘s so-called “energy war room” on Friday, as Premier Jason Kenney is expected to speak to media ahead of a meeting with industry leaders.

The $30-million project, which is not yet formed, will reportedly be based in Calgary and include a group of investors focused on getting Alberta’s oil to market.

The war room will also work to fight back against what the government has called assaults on the province’s energy industry.

The war room announcement comes on the heels of a vote on Thursday that saw Bill C-48 be put forward to a third reading in the Senate.

Senators are also slated to review substantial changes made to Bill C-69 — which would overhaul how energy projects are evaluated in the country, including pipelines. That bill, which has been seen as a roadblock to future development, was passed with more than 180 amendments.

