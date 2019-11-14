Menu

Crime

2 men arrested after armed robbery reported at Holiday Inn Express in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 3:06 pm
Codiac Regional RCMP have arrested two men in connection with a reported armed robbery in Moncton.
Codiac Regional RCMP have arrested two men in connection with a reported armed robbery in Moncton. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Two men were taken into custody after police say an armed robbery was carried out at the Holiday Inn Express in Moncton on Thursday.

According to Sgt. Dan Poirier of the Codiac Regional RCMP, two suspects arrived at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel on Mapleton Street shortly after 3 a.m. with a firearm and demanded cash from the front desk.

The men reportedly made away with an undisclosed amount of money, but Poirier added that only one man went in through the front door and made his way to the front desk.

However, police believe a second man was also involved.

“Our team members and guests are all safe and sound. No one was injured, and we are very thankful for the RCMP for their quick co-operation,” said Cindy Bourque, the hotel’s general manager.

Story continues below advertisement

The two men will appear in court on Thursday or Friday morning, according to Poirier.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

RCMPMonctonArmed RobberyCodiac RCMPCodiac Regional RCMPMoncton CrimeHoliday Inn ExpressMoncton armed robberyMoncton robberyCindy BourqueDan PoirierSgt. Dan Poirier
