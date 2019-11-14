Menu

Crime

Ottawa, Kingston police searching for suspects in armed robberies in both cities

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 4:34 pm
Ottawa and Kingston police are looking for these two men, who allegedly robbed a CIBC in Ottawa and one in Kingston just hours apart on Tuesday.
Ottawa and Kingston police are looking for these two men, who allegedly robbed a CIBC in Ottawa and one in Kingston just hours apart on Tuesday. Ottawa Police Service

Police in Ottawa and Kingston are looking for two men they believe robbed a bank in each of their cities in the same day earlier this week.

On Nov. 12, just after 10 a.m., according to Ottawa police, two “heavily disguised” men, each armed with a handgun, entered a CIBC on City Park Dive, went behind the counter and stoled an undisclosed amount of money in a grey, possibly camouflage backpack.

The two men fled the scene in what Ottawa police believe to be a black Toyota C-HR crossover.

Just two hours later, Ottawa police believe the two men also robbed a bank in Kingston.

On Tuesday, Kingston police say a man armed with a gun robbed the CIBC at Gardiners Road and Taylor Kidd Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Kingston police say the suspect also fled in a Toyota Crossover, which was driven by another driver.

Kingston police described the one suspect who entered the bank as a black male wearing a black coat.

Kingston police have released this image of the suspect in Tuesday’s armed robbery at a CIBC in Kingston.
Kingston police have released this image of the suspect in Tuesday’s armed robbery at a CIBC in Kingston. Kingston police

They did not provide any description of the second suspect.

Armed robbery suspect at large
Armed robbery suspect at large

Ottawa police described the first suspect in the Ottawa robbery as as a black male, well over six feet tall, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a green sweater, a plaid Yukon-style winter hat and black pants.

The second suspect was described as a six-foot-tall man with “darker skin” and a thin build. He was seen in Ottawa wearing a dark grey or black Canada Goose parka, orange gloves and light grey pants.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
