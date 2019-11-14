Menu

Politics

New Brunswick Liberal leader says Higgs government broke first year promises 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2019 12:42 pm
Kevin Vickers, the former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms, is briefed by Lisa Harris, left, MLA for Miramichi Bay-Neguac, before he announces his intention to run for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberals, in Miramichi, N.B. on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Kevin Vickers, the former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms, is briefed by Lisa Harris, left, MLA for Miramichi Bay-Neguac, before he announces his intention to run for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberals, in Miramichi, N.B. on Friday, March 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

New Brunswick’s Liberal leader says next week’s throne speech opening the fall session of the legislature should acknowledge the Progressive Conservative government’s broken promises.

Kevin Vickers says the government of Premier Blaine Higgs failed to deliver on commitments made in its first throne speech a year ago relating to health care, the environment and the economy.

Vickers will have to rely on his MLAs to make his case in the legislature, because he does not have a seat, and he says he doesn’t intend to run in one of the two byelections expected next year.

There are vacancies in the ridings of St. Croix and Shediac Bay-Dieppe, but Vickers – who was acclaimed as party leader in April – says he’ll wait to run in his home riding of Miramichi when a general election is held.

Vickers says that given the government’s minority situation in the legislature, he expects a general election is likely to happen before the byelections.

However Vickers says his party has no plan to force a non-confidence vote, because having an election after just one year would be premature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
