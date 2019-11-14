RCMP continue search for Houston, B.C., woman missing for more than 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in northern B.C. are renewing an appeal for help to find a 69-year-old Houston, B.C., woman who vanished more than two weeks ago.

According to Mounties, Laureen Campbell Fabian was last seen around noon on Oct. 28 leaving her home in Houston to head out for a hike.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of Buck Flats Road around that time.

Investigators have previously said they do not believe foul play is involved but that they are very concerned for Fabian’s health and well-being.

Fabian is described as a five-foot-four Caucasian woman who weighs 143 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.