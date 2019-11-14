Cash reward of up to $150,000 for information in connection to 2016 murder of Terrance Izzard

Send this page to someone via email

Police are continuing their investigation into the murder of Terrance Izzard on the third anniversary of his death.

On November 14, 2016 at 11:07 p.m., Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on Cragg Avenue in Halifax. Responding officers located Terrance suffering from life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: RCMP seek second vehicle of interest in connection with double homicide in Dieppe

EHS transported him to the QEII Health Sciences Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said the Medical Examiner later ruled Terrance’s death a homicide.

Police believe there are people who could help solve the case and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They’re urged to contact police at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police treating death of 23-year-old man in St. John’s, N.L., as homicide

Police said Terrance’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

Callers must contact the Rewards Program at 1-888-710-9090, must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.

The amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.