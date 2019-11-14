Bus, SeaBus workers back at the bargaining table, SkyTrain union meets with members

Send this page to someone via email

Efforts to avoid a wider-scale disruption of the transit system in Metro Vancouver are slated to resume on Thursday.

The union representing 5,000 bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers is scheduled to resume bargaining with the Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) at 10 a.m.

The two sides stayed at the negotiating table until about 9 p.m. Wednesday as talks resumed after a nearly two-week break.

Working conditions for drivers, one of the key sticking points, were reportedly discussed on Wednesday night.

Wages have been another key flashpoint, with the union demanding hikes to bring drivers’ pay closer in line with drivers in cities like Toronto and mechanics’ pay closer in line with their counterparts in the SkyTrain system.

CMBC says the union’s ask would amount to about $600 million over 10 years, money that should be used to expand transit service.

Workers have been without a contract since the end of March.

Unifor, the union representing the striking workers, has warned that if there is no breakthrough by Friday, it will escalate job action to include an overtime ban for bus drivers.

That action is expected to create significant delays and disruptions as buses are pulled from service.

TransLink has warned that an overtime ban for maintenance workers is already causing some reduction in service on bus routes.

Six SeaBus cancellations were also in place on Thursday:

Waterfront Station: 4:25 p.m., 7:46 p.m., 9:01 p.m.

Lonsdale Quay: 4:10 p.m., 7:32 p.m., 8:47 p.m.

You can see a detailed list of service disruptions here.

SkyTrain workers’ dispute

Meanwhile, labour unrest on the SkyTrain system, which has so far been unaffected by the contract dispute, is also escalating.

CUPE Local 7000, which represents some 900 SkyTrain workers, said contract talks broke down with the BC Rapid Transit Company (BCRTC) on Tuesday, after six months of negotiations.

“There’s no plans in disruptions right now or the near future. Right now, our plan is is we’re going to our members, we’re having information meetings tonight and on Monday … and we’re going to seek direction from our members,” said CUPE Local 7000 president Tony Rebelo, who said the goal was to get a deal without any service disruption.

However, he added that he couldn’t rule out job action.

“If the members are wanting that, we will go forward with a strike vote,” he said. Tweet This

Staffing levels, wages and “forced overtime” are among the union’s key complaints.

BCRTC said it remains committed to the bargaining process, and has suggested the dispute go to a mediator.

On Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan was asked about growing public sector labour unrest in the province.

Along with the transit system, negotiations with teachers have stalled and faculty at the University of Northern British Columbia and Saanich school support workers have walked off the job.

“We’re in an extraordinary time. Hundreds of thousands of employees’ contracts all came due at the same time and as a new government we’re methodically going through that,” Horgan said.

“I appreciate that there are examples of disruption or potential disruption, but if you look at the overwhelming labour relations profile that we’ve seen in the past number of months we’ve seen successes and I’m confident that free collective bargaining will prevail.”

Horgan has previously said he will not let the transit dispute escalate into a full-fledged, four-month strike, as seen in 2001.