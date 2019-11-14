Menu

Canada

Quebec immigration minister says documents reportedly stolen from car have been returned

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 9:57 am
Updated November 14, 2019 10:44 am
Simon Jolin-Barrette says police are investigating.
Simon Jolin-Barrette says police are investigating. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged theft of sensitive documents from the vehicle of the province’s immigration minister.

Simon Jolin-Barrette described the situation as frustrating and worrying to reporters on Thursday at the National Assembly.

“When we are the victim of a theft, it’s not a pleasant experience,” he said.

READ MORE: Simon Jolin-Barrette apologizes over failed immigration reform

The alleged theft took place late Wednesday night in the parking lot of Complexe G at the provincial legislature. Jolin-Barrette said the documents — which were reportedly both work-related and personal — have since been returned.

The reportedly stolen items included an iPad, according to Jolin-Barrette. When asked if he left his car doors unlocked, the immigration minister did not answer.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec provincial police have launched an investigation into the alleged theft. Police say the suspect, who was quickly arrested, does not have any connection to Jolin-Barrette.

The suspect has since been released and will return to court at a later date.

When asked about the incident, Premier François Legault said he doesn’t know if there are rules about transporting government documents. He said he has also sometimes left them in his car.

Quebec Immigration Minister apologizes
Quebec Immigration Minister apologizes

—With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher and the Canadian Press

