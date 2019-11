Send this page to someone via email

Some Montreal commuters will have to find alternate transportation on Thursday morning as the Metro’s orange line has been shut down between the Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations.

Service was interrupted around 6:30 a.m. after a water main reportedly broke at the corner of Beaver Hall Hill and Viger Avenue.

[Ongoing disruption] 🚇⚠️ The service is interrupted between Berri-UQAM and Lionel Groulx stations. We invite clients to take the @stm_Verte to continue their travel to downtown stations. https://t.co/N8UnqPjnbt pic.twitter.com/6YbpfcRdD0 — Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) November 14, 2019

Crews responding to the water main break. Brayden Jagger Haines / Global News

Orange line service is expected to resume at 9 a.m.