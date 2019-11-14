Menu

Crime

St. Michael’s College School sex assault case scheduled to be back in court Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2019 6:40 am
St. Michael's College School is shown in Toronto on November 15, 2018.
St. Michael's College School is shown in Toronto on November 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – The case of three boys who pleaded guilty in a sexual assault scandal at an all-boys Catholic school is due back in court today.

The former students at St. Michael’s College School in Toronto each pleaded guilty last month to one count of sexual assault with a weapon and one count of assault with a weapon.

One of them also pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

READ MORE: Alleged sex assault victim to file lawsuit against St. Michael’s College School

The charges stem from two separate incidents that happened in October and November of last year.

The sexual assault and assault charges against a fourth student were withdrawn in August.

The cases of two other students accused in the scandal have concluded, but the Ministry of the Attorney General has refused to disclose those outcomes. A seventh teen is set to go to trial next March.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
