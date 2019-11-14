Menu

Canada

Toronto police searching for missing 54-year-old woman last seen downtown

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 1:32 am
Kyong Suk Choi is seen in an undated photo.
Kyong Suk Choi is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 54-year-old woman last seen downtown Wednesday morning.

Police said Kyong Suk Choi was seen at around 9:15 a.m. near Yonge and Gerrard streets.

Officers said there is a concern for Suk Choi’s safety.

She was described as weighing approximately 100 pounds and having a small build with dark, shoulder-lengthy hair.

Police said Suk Choi was last seen carrying a black-and-brown purse and wearing glasses, a waist-length and dark-coloured winter coat with a black-and-white scarf, dark-coloured pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
