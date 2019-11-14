Lethbridge College culinary students showcase skills in final semester

Send this page to someone via email

For second-year students of the culinary careers diploma program at Lethbridge College, their final semester before graduation feels a lot like working in the restaurant industry.

“It’s amazing practical work experience,” said student Adele Wilkens. “You learn a lot through a dining room set like this.”

Three nights a week, students in the program run the Garden Court restaurant.

“They execute a menu by designing it, preparing it, executing dinner service — front and back of house — and it gives them an opportunity to work with products that they normally don’t get to work with,” said instructor Stephen Klassen.

The custom menu is small and high-end, giving those with reservations just five main course options. The students serve as many as 60 diners at a time.

“There are very few restaurants that will run the same way this one does,” Wilkens said.

“Not a lot of restaurants — especially in this area — do a four-course meal like this anymore.” Tweet This

Wilkins, who is from Red Deer, has worked in a few restaurants in Lethbridge while going to Lethbridge College. But she says the hands-on experience at school has been the most valuable for her as she works towards her dream.

“My dream would be to become a foods teacher… and get other people excited about food,” she said.

“Have them come into this industry and learn about it and enjoy it.”

For Wilkens, the sometimes hectic student life she’s become accustomed to will soon be over when she graduates with her diploma in December. But the friendships she’s built will continue on.

“We’re always together for at least eight hours a day, and it’s a lot of fun. A lot of tension sometimes, but we work it out,” she laughed.