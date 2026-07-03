Simply Delicious Recipe: Spring Strawberries with Burrata and Endive

Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan as he pairs fresh Ontario strawberries with burrata cheese and endive.



Ingredients

2 heads white endive, wash and separate leaves

1 1/2 cup strawberries, hulled and sliced in small triangles

2 tbsp grated baguette (coarse!). Lightly fried in a small amount of olive oil until toasted and golden. Remove and place on paper towel, lightly salt and set aside.

1 pc burrata, cut in half, cut side up

1 tbsp chopped chives

Fresh tarragon



For the dressing

2 oz olive oil

1 oz white wine vinegar

1sp lemon juice

1/3 tsp Dijon Mustard

Salt / pepper

Small pinch sugar

Instructions

Place endives in a bowl and lightly dress. Place a nest of endive in the centre of the plate. Place Burrata cut side up in centre of endive. Place strawberries scattered over the top. Drizzle with remaining dressing and cut herbs, and a clean drizzle of olive oil around the salad. Lightly salt and serve.

