Police investigating after shooting in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood

Multiple shots were fired in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood on Wednesday.
Police said they received a call about shots fired near Templevale Drive and Templevale Road N.E. at 9 p.m.
Officers said there was property damage in the area related to the shooting but nobody was injured.
A nearby road was blocked off but police couldn’t confirm which one. People were being asked to stay away from the scene.
As of 9:30 p.m., no one was in custody, police said.
