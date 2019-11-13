Menu

Crime

Police investigating after shooting in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 11:30 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 11:49 pm
Calgary police are investigating after a shooting in Temple on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Calgary police are investigating after a shooting in Temple on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Michael King/Global News

Multiple shots were fired in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call about shots fired near Templevale Drive and Templevale Road N.E. at 9 p.m.

Officers said there was property damage in the area related to the shooting but nobody was injured.

A nearby road was blocked off but police couldn’t confirm which one. People were being asked to stay away from the scene.

As of 9:30 p.m., no one was in custody, police said.

