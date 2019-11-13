Police investigating after shooting in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple shots were fired in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call about shots fired near Templevale Drive and Templevale Road N.E. at 9 p.m.

Officers said there was property damage in the area related to the shooting but nobody was injured.

A nearby road was blocked off but police couldn’t confirm which one. People were being asked to stay away from the scene.

As of 9:30 p.m., no one was in custody, police said.

BREAKING – SHOTS FIRED – @CalgaryPolice saying several shots fired near Templevale Dr and Templevale Rd, some damage done but no injuries reported. No one in custody yet #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/3lmVFk4MLj — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) November 14, 2019

