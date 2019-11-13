Guns, drugs seized from Temple home after trafficking investigation

Calgary police say five guns and various illegal drugs were among the items seized in the search of a home in the community of Temple last week.
“These are serious weapons that could cause serious harm in our communities, and to our officers,” Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said in a news release. “Drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand.”
Officers searched the home in the 200 block of Templeview Way Northeast on Nov. 7 after a month-long drug trafficking investigation.
According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), items seized include:
- 15 grams of methamphetamine
- 8.1 grams of powdered cocaine
- 3.8 grams of an unknown powder
- $1,000 cash
- M4 .223 caliber rifle with loaded prohibited high-capacity magazine
- SKS rifle with loaded prohibited high-capacity magazine
- Winchester 94a .357 caliber lever-action rifle
- Ruger model 10-22 .22 caliber rifle
- Sawed-off pistol grip Remington 12-gauge shotgun with boxes of ammunition
- Three replica handguns hidden in various places throughout the house
- Hundreds of rounds of various ammunition
- Scales, documents, score sheets and drug paraphernalia
- 41 pieces of various identification (driver’s licenses, SIN cards, Alberta Health cards)
Of the four people who were arrested during the search, police said two were released without charges.
Two others — 34-year-old Carrie Anne Marie Edgar and 24-year-old Olympia Medicine Traveller – were charged. Edgar is facing 16 weapon and drug-related offences and Medicine Traveller was arrested on an outstanding Canada-wide parole warrant.
COMMENTS