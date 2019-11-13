Guns, drugs seized from Temple home after trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say five guns and various illegal drugs were among the items seized in the search of a home in the community of Temple last week.

“These are serious weapons that could cause serious harm in our communities, and to our officers,” Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said in a news release. “Drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand.”

READ MORE: 2 Calgary residents charged with drug trafficking after tips from the public

Officers searched the home in the 200 block of Templeview Way Northeast on Nov. 7 after a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), items seized include:

15 grams of methamphetamine

8.1 grams of powdered cocaine

3.8 grams of an unknown powder

$1,000 cash

M4 .223 caliber rifle with loaded prohibited high-capacity magazine

SKS rifle with loaded prohibited high-capacity magazine

Winchester 94a .357 caliber lever-action rifle

Ruger model 10-22 .22 caliber rifle

Sawed-off pistol grip Remington 12-gauge shotgun with boxes of ammunition

Three replica handguns hidden in various places throughout the house

Hundreds of rounds of various ammunition

Scales, documents, score sheets and drug paraphernalia

41 pieces of various identification (driver’s licenses, SIN cards, Alberta Health cards)

Story continues below advertisement

Of the four people who were arrested during the search, police said two were released without charges.

Two others — 34-year-old Carrie Anne Marie Edgar and 24-year-old Olympia Medicine Traveller – were charged. Edgar is facing 16 weapon and drug-related offences and Medicine Traveller was arrested on an outstanding Canada-wide parole warrant.