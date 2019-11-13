Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Guns, drugs seized from Temple home after trafficking investigation

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 10:58 am
Calgary police say four rifles, a sawed-off shotgun and three replica handguns were recovered following the execution of a search warrant in Temple. .
Calgary police say four rifles, a sawed-off shotgun and three replica handguns were recovered following the execution of a search warrant in Temple. . Calgary Police Service

Calgary police say five guns and various illegal drugs were among the items seized in the search of a home in the community of Temple last week.

“These are serious weapons that could cause serious harm in our communities, and to our officers,” Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said in a news release. “Drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand.”

READ MORE: 2 Calgary residents charged with drug trafficking after tips from the public

Officers searched the home in the 200 block of Templeview Way Northeast on Nov. 7 after a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), items seized include:

  • 15 grams of methamphetamine
  • 8.1 grams of powdered cocaine
  • 3.8 grams of an unknown powder
  • $1,000 cash
  • M4 .223 caliber rifle with loaded prohibited high-capacity magazine
  • SKS rifle with loaded prohibited high-capacity magazine
  • Winchester 94a .357 caliber lever-action rifle
  • Ruger model 10-22 .22 caliber rifle
  • Sawed-off pistol grip Remington 12-gauge shotgun with boxes of ammunition
  • Three replica handguns hidden in various places throughout the house
  • Hundreds of rounds of various ammunition
  • Scales, documents, score sheets and drug paraphernalia
  • 41 pieces of various identification (driver’s licenses, SIN cards, Alberta Health cards)
Story continues below advertisement

Of the four people who were arrested during the search, police said two were released without charges.

Two others — 34-year-old Carrie Anne Marie Edgar and 24-year-old Olympia Medicine Traveller – were charged. Edgar is facing 16 weapon and drug-related offences and Medicine Traveller was arrested on an outstanding Canada-wide parole warrant.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCocaineGunsMethCPSCalgary TempleTempleGuns Seized
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.