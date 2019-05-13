2 Calgary residents charged with drug trafficking after tips from the public

Two people are facing drug trafficking and other related charges after Calgary police received tips from the public that illegal activity was going on in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood.

The investigation launched in April focused on a house in the 2400 block of 48 Street S.E. Investigators said they “quickly observed activity believed to be consistent with drug trafficking.”

A search warrant was executed on May 7 and nine people were taken into custody.

Inside the home, police said they found a small amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and psilocybin — also known as magic mushrooms — as well as a knife, bear spray and a machete.

“While the amount of drugs seized during this investigation may seem minimal, we expect these charges to have a great impact on the community,” Det. Matt Hinchey said.

“We want the public to feel safe living and raising a family in their own communities and we encourage anyone experiencing suspicious or criminal activity in their neighbourhood to reach out to us.”

Dijon Symonds-Gilbert, 29, is facing three charges of possession of a controlled substance, one charge of possession of property obtained by crime and three charges of failing to comply with a recognizance.

He’s scheduled to be in court on May 17.

Destiny Maria Christian, 19, is facing three charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one charge of possession of property obtained by crime.

She’s scheduled to be in court on May 22.

Police said four other people who were taken into custody were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three others were released without charges.

Anyone with information on the trafficking of drugs is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.