SkyTrain union opens door to job action amid stalled contract talks

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver’s transit labour dispute could be about to get worse.

The union representing about 900 SkyTrain workers says negotiations have broken down with BC Rapid Transit Company, the TransLink subsidiary that runs the SkyTrain system.

The company is operated separately from the Coast Mountain Bus Company, which is currently locked in a contract dispute with bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers.

In a statement issued Wednesday, CUPE Local 7000 said the union has been without a contract since Aug. 31, and that negotiations had been ongoing since the beginning of May.

However, it said bargaining had reached an “impasse” Tuesday night over wages, sick time, staffing levels and forced overtime, and opened the door to possible job action.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Preview of Metro Vancouver transit dispute Day 12 Preview of Metro Vancouver transit dispute Day 12

“We have been more than proactive and flexible in trying to reach solutions to improve the service, but the employer’s latest package failed to address the key issues,” said CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo.

“They are simply not interested in bargaining seriously, so we’re left with little choice but to go to our members and seek direction for next steps.” Tweet This

It was not immediately clear when the union planned to go to members, or whether it would be asking them to vote on giving union leaders a strike mandate.

Global News has requested comment from TransLink and the BC Rapid Transit Company.

The SkyTrain system has been insulated from the region’s ongoing transit worker job action to this point.

Transit workers employed by the Coast Mountain Bus Company and represented by Unifor have been taking job action for nearly two weeks, with an overtime ban for maintenance workers and a uniform ban for drivers.

Unifor and the CMBC returned to the bargaining table after a nearly two-week break on Wednesday, but the union has threatened to escalate job action if no deal is reached by Friday.