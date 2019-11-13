Winnipeg Jets call up Michael Spacek from Manitoba Moose

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have recalled another player from the Manitoba Moose as they prepare to embark on a four-game road trip.

The Moose called up forward Michael Spacek from the AHL club Wednesday.

The Jets now have three players who started the season with the Moose with Logan Shaw and Joona Luoto also currently up with the parent club.

The 22-year-old Spacek has three goals and four assists in 14 games with the Moose this season. The Czech Republic product was riding a three-game point streak with the Moose with two goals and two assists over that span.

Spacek is in his fourth season with the Moose and set career highs with 31 assists and 41 points last season.

It’s the first time the Jets have recalled Spacek since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Jets face the Florida Panthers on Thursday to start off the four-game trip.

