Ottawa police searching for two people for information on Remembrance Day stabbing

Ottawa police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two people who may have information on an alleged stabbing that occurred on Monday afternoon.

According to police, frontline officers responded to a disturbance involving several parties on an OC Transpo bus at the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Medhurst Drive, at around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, a male victim was found to be suffering stab wounds as a result of an alleged altercation and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe two individuals they are looking for may have information regarding this incident. According to Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon, the two are not considered suspects or persons of interest in the incident.

According to police, the first person is described as a light-skinned black male, 18-23, with shoulder-length hair. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black jacket, black and white running shoes, low riding pants and a burgundy backpack.

The second person is described as a white female, 18-23, with long, dark hair. She is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing black Ugg-style boots and a pink jacket.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the identity of these individuals to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Police say the victim in the stabbing is assisting investigators and no suspect has been arrested.