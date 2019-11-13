Third passenger in Kamloops hit-and-run dies of his injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A hit-and-run involving a car full of current and former Kamloops international students has claimed a third victim.

Kamloops RCMP say a pickup truck speed through a stop sign at 1st Avenue and Battle Street and into a vehicle full of Thompson Rivers University students and alumni on Nov. 3.

Two people died at the scene, while two were injured. Police say one of those people, a man in his 30s, has now succumbed to his injuries.

The Coast Sundance Lodge at Sun Peaks confirmed that Daniel Okocha, Oluwatosin (Kelvin) Adeojo, and Feyisola (David) Adebowale were all employees at the hotel.

“We’re a pretty tight-knit team here. It’s very tragic, so we’re all definitely feeling it at this time, and relying on one another for support here,” said Coast Hotel general manager James Bingham.

Bingham described the trio as hard-working, outgoing and dependable, and said the hotel had made counselors available for grieving colleagues.

Daniel Okocha’s father said his son had come to Kamloops from Nigeria and was due to graduate next spring. His brother has stared a GoFundMe for Okocha’s memorial.

Fundraisers are also in place for Adebowale and Adeojo.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene of the crash on foot. Investigators have since identified a suspect driver, and say the investigation is ongoing.

No one has been charged.

“We would like to thank the media and the public for assisting us in identifying a witness who was on 1st Avenue that night. The police have since spoken with this individual,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“We are now looking for an unidentified female who assisted in first aid at the scene. This woman was described as wearing a long white coat with black geometric designs on it.”

Police say they are looking to speak with all relevant witnesses and to complete processing on forensic evidence before forwarding the case to prosecutors for consideration of charges.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation.