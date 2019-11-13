Guelph police investigating hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are looking for the driver of a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

According to a police news release, a male pedestrian was struck at 3 a.m. at the intersection of Edinburgh and Kortright roads.

READ MORE: 68 crashes reported in Guelph, Wellington County after season’s first snowfall, police say

Police said a car struck the pedestrian while trying to make a left turn.

The vehicle then fled the scene, according to police.

Officers describe the suspect vehicle as a two-door black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, that likely has front end damage and a broken windshield.

Police say the victim, who was reportedly thrown to the centre median, suffered injuries to his head and leg. Police said he was treated at a local hospital, but his condition was not provided.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Barricaded suspects call 911 to avoid arrest — it doesn’t work

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator on the case at 519-824-1212, ext. 7245. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.

1:36 Caught on video: hit-and-run of young cyclist Caught on video: hit-and-run of young cyclist