Guelph police investigating hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Guelph police are looking for the driver of a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.
According to a police news release, a male pedestrian was struck at 3 a.m. at the intersection of Edinburgh and Kortright roads.
READ MORE: 68 crashes reported in Guelph, Wellington County after season’s first snowfall, police say
Police said a car struck the pedestrian while trying to make a left turn.
The vehicle then fled the scene, according to police.
Officers describe the suspect vehicle as a two-door black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, that likely has front end damage and a broken windshield.
Police say the victim, who was reportedly thrown to the centre median, suffered injuries to his head and leg. Police said he was treated at a local hospital, but his condition was not provided.
READ MORE: Barricaded suspects call 911 to avoid arrest — it doesn’t work
Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator on the case at 519-824-1212, ext. 7245. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.
COMMENTS