Crime

Guelph police investigating hit-and-run involving pedestrian

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 13, 2019 2:43 pm
Guelph police are looking for a suspect vehicle following a reported hit-and-run.
Guelph police are looking for a suspect vehicle following a reported hit-and-run. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are looking for the driver of a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

According to a police news release, a male pedestrian was struck at 3 a.m. at the intersection of Edinburgh and Kortright roads.

Police said a car struck the pedestrian while trying to make a left turn.

The vehicle then fled the scene, according to police.

Officers describe the suspect vehicle as a two-door black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, that likely has front end damage and a broken windshield.

Police say the victim, who was reportedly thrown to the centre median, suffered injuries to his head and leg. Police said he was treated at a local hospital, but his condition was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator on the case at 519-824-1212, ext. 7245. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.

