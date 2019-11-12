68 crashes reported in Guelph, Wellington County after season’s first snowfall: police

Send this page to someone via email

First responders in the Guelph area were kept busy during the first snowfall of the season on Monday.

Guelph police say they responded to 31 crashes around the city, while Wellington County OPP responded to another 37 crashes.

There were no serious injuries reported in any of the crashes.

“[We] would like to remind the public to please slow down and drive for the weather conditions in order to help ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely,” Guelph police said in a news release.

Wellington County OPP took their message a step further by offering up 10 creatively-named tips to drivers:

Don’t Despair, Repair: make sure your vehicle is in good operating condition and has the equipment you might need such as snow tires, emergency kit, snow brush, windshield wiper fluid, etc. Clear to Steer: Before you get out on the road, clear the snow and ice from your vehicle. Not only can ice and snow limit visibility, it can also present a hazard as it leaves your vehicle at highway speeds. Doddle the Throttle: Driving in a rush could mean the difference between a late arrival and an early death. Don’t Rock the Intox’: Nothing new but we’ll say it again, intoxicated driving kills! Distractions Lessens Reactions: Focus on driving and avoid distractions. Read the Lead: Braking earlier and using extra lead time and distance between you and the vehicle in front can help you avoid rear-ending someone. Don’t Burn Your Turn: Slower speeds through curves can help your vehicle maintain good tire contact with the road. Remove the Boot: When approaching intersection where you have the right away, take your foot off the throttle and coast through. Give yourself time to watch for traffic that isn’t stopping and react. Back-in, Drive-off: Backing into parking spaces will allow you a better view of pedestrians, pets and other vehicles when you do go to leave. Address your Egress: If you are involved in a collision, your vehicle can be a safe place from hazards. Decide if it’s safer to exit your vehicle to a safe place or remain in your vehicle until help arrives.

Waterloo Regional Police were also very busy on Monday, responding to 190 crashes, which is up from 119 crashes during the first snowfall last season on Nov. 15, 2018.

