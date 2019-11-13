Menu

‘A very, very difficult night’: 1 dead in East Vancouver fire

By Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 12:46 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 1:07 pm
East Vancouver building fire leaves one man dead
Fire crews responded to a call in East Vancouver on Commercial Drive Monday night. They found one man inside the building. Paramedics tried to revive the man but he died on the scene.

One man is dead after a fire at a commercial building in East Vancouver on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the building on Pandora Street near Commercial Drive at 9:40 p.m., according to fire officials, and arrived to find smoke billowing out of the back of the two-storey structure.

Crews say they found the man on the second floor shortly after entering the building.

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

“It’s a very, very difficult night,” Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Connelly said. “The crews take this kind of stuff very hard. Obviously, we want to save people. That’s our job. When that doesn’t go well, it hits the crews hard.”

Connelly says fire officials don’t know why the man was in the building.

“There’s some sort of warehouse, business operation and some offices on the second floor,” he said. “It’s unclear why this male was in this building at this time of night. Whether he was working late or what the circumstances are, we don’t know.”

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services will provide an update on the fire Wednesday morning.

