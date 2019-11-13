‘A very, very difficult night’: 1 dead in East Vancouver fire

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after a fire at a commercial building in East Vancouver on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the building on Pandora Street near Commercial Drive at 9:40 p.m., according to fire officials, and arrived to find smoke billowing out of the back of the two-storey structure.

Crews say they found the man on the second floor shortly after entering the building.

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

“It’s a very, very difficult night,” Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Connelly said. “The crews take this kind of stuff very hard. Obviously, we want to save people. That’s our job. When that doesn’t go well, it hits the crews hard.”

Connelly says fire officials don’t know why the man was in the building.

“There’s some sort of warehouse, business operation and some offices on the second floor,” he said. “It’s unclear why this male was in this building at this time of night. Whether he was working late or what the circumstances are, we don’t know.”

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services will provide an update on the fire Wednesday morning.