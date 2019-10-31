3-alarm fire engulfs high-rise apartment in Vancouver’s West End

Send this page to someone via email

A three-alarm fire overtook at least one high-rise apartment in Vancouver’s West End Thursday night.

The Vancouver Fire Department confirmed the fire was active as of 6:45 p.m., but could not give any further information.

Neighbours said fire trucks began arriving at the building in the 1100-block of Beach Avenue near Thurlow Street around 6:30 p.m.

Videos sent to Global News show heavy flames and smoke pouring from what’s believed to be one unit on the 16th floor.

Smoke and flames pour out of a West End apartment building on Oct. 31, 2019.

“It was pretty intense,” said Alex Ramon, who lives in the building next door. “It’s probably one unit but the smoke makes it look like three or four.”

It’s not yet known how the fire started or if any residents were hurt. It’s unclear if other suites were damaged, either by smoke or water from firefighters.

By 7 p.m. the fire appeared to be under control and firefighters were able to go inside the suite.

More to come…

