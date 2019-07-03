Vancouver fire crews battle 2-alarm West End apartment fire

Crews battled a fire at a three-storey apartment building in Vancouver’s West End on Wednesday morning.

Jonathan Gormick with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said they received a call at around 7:15 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from a third-floor unit in an apartment building on Cardero and Nelson streets.

Gormick said the two-alarm fire was “knocked down fairly quickly,” noting the apartment where the fire started suffered “pretty heavy damage.”

The apartment building was evacuated, and there were no reports of injuries, Gormick said.

Investigators are at the scene and are working to determine a cause of the fire.