Crime

3 charged after officers seize 2 guns, more than 1,700 rounds of ammunition in raid: London police

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted November 13, 2019 12:52 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 12:55 pm
London police have charged two men and a woman in connection with a raid at a home on Layard Street on Tuesday.
London police have charged two men and a woman in connection with a raid at a home on Layard Street on Tuesday. London Police Service

Three people are facing charges after London police reportedly seized firearms and ammunition during a raid at an east-end home on Tuesday.

Police say officers executed a search warrant at an address on Layard Street, in the area of Adelaide Street North and Hamilton Road.

The search turned up two guns — a shotgun and a zip gun — and more than 1,700 rounds of ammunition, according to police. A ballistics vest was also reportedly seized.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged two men, ages 24 and 63, as well as a 25-year-old woman. All of the accused are from London.

Each suspect faces two charges of being an unlicensed person in possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and careless storage of a firearm.

