Hotel room raid nets more than $50K in drugs, guns, cash: London police

London police say they’ve charged a man and woman in connection with a drug bust that netted more than $50,000 worth of drugs, predominantly fentanyl.

Officers say they executed a search warrant on a room at a hotel on Wellington Road South Tuesday afternoon and during the raid, they allegedly seized the following items:

A loaded sawed-off shotgun with five rounds in the magazine

A .22-calibre gun

32 rounds of .22-calibre ammunition

123 grams of fentanyl, valued at $49,200

26 grams of ketamine, valued at $1,300

.25 grams of crystal methamphetamine, valued at $25

3.13 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $310

11 x 8mg hydromorphone pills, valued at $165

10 x 6mg hydromorphone pills, valued at $100

Approximately $13,000 in Canadian currency

Six digital scales

Drug packaging

Shotgun barrel

As a result of the investigation, police say a 43-year-old London man has been charged with 17 counts including five of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device.

A 32-year-old London woman was also charged with possession of a schedule I substance.

The male suspect is expected to appear in court Wednesday while the woman who was charged is scheduled to appear on Friday, May 10.