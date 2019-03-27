Crime
March 27, 2019 11:38 am
Updated: March 27, 2019 11:43 am

Hotel room raid nets more than $50K in drugs, guns, cash: London police

By Reporter  980 CFPL

London police say they seized more than $50,000 in drugs from a hotel room in the city's south end.

London police say they’ve charged a man and woman in connection with a drug bust that netted more than $50,000 worth of drugs, predominantly fentanyl.

Officers say they executed a search warrant on a room at a hotel on Wellington Road South Tuesday afternoon and during the raid, they allegedly seized the following items:

  • A loaded sawed-off shotgun with five rounds in the magazine
  • A .22-calibre gun
  • 32 rounds of .22-calibre ammunition
  • 123 grams of fentanyl, valued at $49,200
  • 26 grams of ketamine, valued at $1,300
  • .25 grams of crystal methamphetamine, valued at $25
  • 3.13 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $310
  • 11 x 8mg hydromorphone pills, valued at $165
  • 10 x 6mg hydromorphone pills, valued at $100
  • Approximately $13,000 in Canadian currency
  • Six digital scales
  • Drug packaging
  • Shotgun barrel

As a result of the investigation, police say a 43-year-old London man has been charged with 17 counts including five of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device.

A 32-year-old London woman was also charged with possession of a schedule I substance.

The male suspect is expected to appear in court Wednesday while the woman who was charged is scheduled to appear on Friday, May 10.

