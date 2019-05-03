London police seize drugs, paraphernalia during multiple raids
London police say five men have charged and nearly $100,000 in drugs have been seized after officers searched a number of homes in London, as well as an address in Aylmer.
On Thursday, police said, a search was executed at a storage unit on Bathurst Street, as well as at homes on Ridout Street, Talbot Street and Wortley Road. Police say they also searched a home on Myrtle Street in Aylmer.
About 650 g of cocaine, 1.5 g of methamphetamine and 18 kg of the cutting agent phenacetin were seized, all with a combined value of $86, 820, according to police.
Police added that 10 cellphones, two hydraulic presses and drug packaging was also recovered during the raids.
A 50-year-old man from London and two other Londoners in their late 30s have been charged with a number of drug-related offences.
A 39-year-old man from St. Thomas is facing two drug trafficking-related charges. A 63-year-old Aylmer man also faces two drug trafficking-related charges.
The Aylmer man is set to appear in court on June 14 to answer to his charges, while the four others accused appeared in court on Thursday.
