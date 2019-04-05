Crime
April 5, 2019 12:46 pm
Updated: April 5, 2019 12:48 pm

Twin brothers charged, nearly $25K in drugs seized: London police

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London police have charged two twin brothers, 33, in connection with a weapons and drugs bust.

London Police Service
London police say twin brothers, 33, face numerous charges in connection with a drug bust on Thursday.

Police say members of the guns and drugs section with help from the emergency response unit executed search warrants on Huron Street, on Village Green Avenue, and on a vehicle.

Numerous drugs were seized including $11,900 worth of methamphetamine, $12,250 worth of fentanyl, and roughly $200 worth of various forms of hydromorphone, according to police.

Police also reportedly seized a loaded .22 calibre revolver, 28 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, one round of ammunition for a rifle, a conducted energy weapon, and $4010 in cash.

The two Londoners face several charges in the case and are due in court on Friday.

