Nova Scotia launches online survey for open adoption records

The province has launched an online survey to ask Nova Scotians what they think about open adoption records on Wednesday.

Currently in Nova Scotia, an adult who had been placed for adoption as a child, or a birth parent, can request that the government search for the other party, but if that person is found, they must consent to have their information released, according to the province.

“Adoption records are a very sensitive and personal matter. We need to hear from Nova Scotians on how a more open approach to adoption records could affect people’s lives,” said Kelly Regan, Minister of Community Services, in a media release.

“Before any change is considered, we want to hear the views from Nova Scotians. No decisions will be made until we’ve heard the views of people in the province.”

Open adoption records mean that identifying information about one of the parties to an adoption, either an adult adopted person or a birth parent, can be released to the other without consent, unless the birth parent or adult adopted person has filed a disclosure veto.

According to the government, a disclosure veto allows a birth parent or adoptee to register in advance so that identifying information about them cannot be released. A disclosure veto expires upon the person’s death.

“This is an important step in the right direction in creating meaningful change for adoptees and birth families in Nova Scotia. We encourage all persons affected by adoption to participate at this critical junction to ensure their voices are heard,” Scott Pyke, founder of Nova Scotia Adoptee Advocacy Group.

The online survey will be available until Jan. 3.

In-person public engagement sessions will also be scheduled around the province this fall, with locations and dates for the sessions to be announced soon by the government.