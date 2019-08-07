82-year-old North Vancouver woman given up for adoption at birth finds biological family

Eighty-two-year-old Carley Lahaise says she always wondered about her background — especially her medical history.

The North Vancouver grandmother was given up for adoption at birth and knew very little about her biological family.

“Every time anybody gets sick, the first thing the doctor says to you is, ‘Does this run in your family?’ Lahaise said.

“[I’d] have to say, ‘I don’t know,'”

Recently she decided to search for answers and submitted her DNA to Ancestry.ca.

She has since learned her mother, who was a teen when she gave birth to Lahaise, and father later married and had seven more children together.

Four of the seven siblings have since died, along with Lahaise’s birth parents. But two sisters and a brother are still alive.

Lahaise will fly to Ontario next week to meet her long-lost siblings and countless other relatives.

Meanwhile, this mother and grandmother is beyond excited to connect with her newfound family.

“I’ve gone from having a sister to being the oldest of eight,” Lahaise said.