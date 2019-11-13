Small needle found in Manitoba child’s Halloween candy

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween may be weeks past, but police in Morden are still warning parents to continue to be diligent when looking through any leftover candy.

Morden officers say they received a report of a one-inch needle placed inside a sealed licorice candy.

Officers say the discovery was made by a parent who turned the candy over to police.

They’re reminding all parents and children to report any suspicious items in Halloween candy directly to police.

