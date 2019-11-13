Menu

Crime

Small needle found in Manitoba child’s Halloween candy

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 9:04 am
A small needle is shown in a licorice candy that one parent found in their child's Halloween candy.
A small needle is shown in a licorice candy that one parent found in their child's Halloween candy. Morden Police / Facebook

Halloween may be weeks past, but police in Morden are still warning parents to continue to be diligent when looking through any leftover candy.

Morden officers say they received a report of a one-inch needle placed inside a sealed licorice candy.

READ MORE: Pins found in Alberta Halloween candy

Officers say the discovery was made by a parent who turned the candy over to police.

They’re reminding all parents and children to report any suspicious items in Halloween candy directly to police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
