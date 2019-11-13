Menu

57-year-old man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 8:34 am
Halifax police responded to a report of the collision on Tuesday evening.
Halifax police responded to a report of the collision on Tuesday evening. File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., police say officers responded to a call in the 300 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: Firefighters, paramedics on scene of suspected carbon monoxide incident in Halifax

A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

