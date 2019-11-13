57-year-old man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., police say officers responded to a call in the 300 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

