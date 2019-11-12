Menu

Crime

Charges laid after man allegedly brandishes knife, threatens officers: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 12, 2019 4:39 pm
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980).
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980). Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A London man, 27, is facing charges following a police investigation into a disturbance in the city’s south end on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to a residence on Base Line Road West at roughly 10:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a disturbance.

Police say officers arrived to a man allegedly brandishing a knife and threatening them.

Additional officers were called in to assist, including members of the Emergency Response Unit.

As a result of the investigation, police say a London man is facing one count of possession of a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death, and one count of resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported and police say there are no outstanding suspects.

